Man in a critical condition following serious assault in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault at Carlisle Road yesterday evening.

The assault was reported to have occurred at the lower end of Carlisle Road close to the roundabout at around 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that a man, in his 30’s, was punched and kicked by a number of males leaving him with serious head injuries.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident and he remains in the Intensive Care Unit today in a critical condition.

Stephen Bourke reports:

Police are appealing to anyone who saw a group of males in the area of the steps between Carlisle Road and John Street, to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101.