Gardai say the Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana detected a driver who tested positive for drug driving this morning.

This afternoon, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit also detected a driver who was travelling at a very high speed.

Gardai are urging road users not to take unnecessary risks on the roads.

Gardai are out on the roads day and night conducting checkpoints, speed checks and patrols and say it only takes one poor decision on the roads to destroy lives.