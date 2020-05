Detectives are investigating a series of creeper style burglaries in the Trench Road area of Derry on Saturday morning.

Car keys were stolen from a property and a silver Land Rover Freelander was taken during the incident.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later in Donegal by Gardai.

Stephen Murphy reports:

Police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to these incidents to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101.