HSE apologise to family after given wrong body by hospital mortuary

The HSE has apologised to the family of a person who died from Covid 19, after they were given the wrong body by a hospital mortuary.

The incident happened at Mullingar Regional Hospital last weekend and an internal review's been launched.

The Ireland East Hospital Group says a mistake led to the wrong remains being released to an undertaker.

It says the issue was rectified once noticed, and described it as an "extremely rare event".

The HSE's chief operations officer Anne O'Connor hopes it's a one-off: