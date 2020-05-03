HPSC confirm 19 people with Covid-19 have sadly died

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 19 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 3rd May, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

A further five people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total across the border to 381.

A further 78 cases of the virus have also been confirmed bringing the total to 3,767 in Northern Ireland.