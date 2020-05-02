Minister quizzed over when marts will reopen

A Donegal TD has urged the Agriculture Minister to give further consideration to marts reopening as part of the easing of restrictions on Tuesday.

Marts are waiting anxiously for news of when they can reopen on a limited basis with managers saying that movement of stock is proving challenging with online sales and buyer-matching not making up for live auctions.

Inspections have been taking place this week prior to being given the green light to resume sales.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue pressed Minister Creed for more clarity on their future:

Responding the Agriculture Minister was cautious about raising hopes for farmers: