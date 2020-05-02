Lough Swilly lifeboat manager backs water safety warning

The Lough Swilly lifeboat operations manager is renewing calls for people not to use the sea for exercise or recreation this weekend.

Both the RNLI and the Coast Guard are concerned that as the restrictions continue, some may become complacent and be tempted to take to the water or visit coastal areas.

There have been a number of callouts during the lockdown but the vast majority have been to working fishing vessels or for medical issues.

Lough Swilly lifeboat operations manager John McCarter says it's vital that the public continue to obey the restrictions in places and not put any unnecessary pressure on emergency services during this time: