FAI extends cessation of football under its jurisdiction

The Football Association of Ireland have extended their cessation of football under its jurisdiction until May 18th following the latest directives from Government and the Department of Health.

In a statement the FAI said:

"The Association will now examine what this lockdown extension and the guidelines published in the Government’s ‘Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business’ mean for all stakeholders at all levels of the game. The FAI will move to evaluate the implications and update stakeholders from all strands of football as soon as feasible.

The decision to extend the cessation order for all football until May 18th has been taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne has again advised the FAI that in the current exceptional circumstances, clubs should not engage in collective training during the cessation period for all football activity under the FAI’s jurisdiction.

The FAI is in constant communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines. The Association advises all members, volunteers and stakeholders to respect the HSE guidelines on social distancing during this pandemic.

The Association also appeals to everyone involved with Irish football to stay at home over the May Bank Holiday weekend."