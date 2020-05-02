Donegal people urged to keep adhering to health guidelines

Senior HSE Officials are urging people to continue to adhere to the Public health Guidelines over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The area crisis management team which covers Donegal is continuing to coordinate all HSE services in the fight to identify, contain and stop the spread of Covid 19.

In a statement, Chief Operations Officer with the Saolta University Health Care Group Ann Cosgrove says that the number of patients with COVID-19 being admitted to Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals over the last number of weeks increased gradually but the hospitals didn't experience a surge in admissions which would have overwhelmed the hospitals with devastating consequences.

Ms. Cosgrove said that this is due to the willingness of the public to comply with the public health measures and it is really important that everyone continues to follow the public health advice in relation to washing hands, cough etiquette, keeping safe distance and staying at home.

This is the best way we can protect patients and families, staff who are working on the frontline and our community. There is no room for complacency.

Feeling anxious or worried more than usual in response to Covid is a normal reaction to something we are not used to. Uncertainty generates fear and it can make us feel like we have no control. The HSE has developed some useful information at to support people's mental health and wellbeing at this time www.govt.ie/together. A new free online programme to support people’s mental health and wellbeing called stress control is now available online www.stresscontrol.org