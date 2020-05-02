Alone calling on Donegal communities to look out for elderly

People in Donegal are being urged to continue to look out for the vulnerable and older people within their communities.

It's after Alone raised concerns this week over an increase in the number of calls they were receiving from older people regarding mental health issues stemming from loneliness.

Since it launched in March, Alones national helpline for older people has received thousands of calls.

Grainne Laughran says while the charity provides this much needed service, neighbours and other member of the public need to check in with older people: