‘Worrying trends’ emerge from Donegal Garda checkpoints

Gardai in Donegal have confirmed that 'worrying trends' are developing at checkpoints across the county.

Drug and drink driving detections are up significantly on 2019 despite a decrease in traffic on the roads.

However, road deaths in Donegal are down slightly when compared with the same period last year.

Gardai have also been allocated another mobile drug testing device and will be in operation over the weekend.

Inspector Michael Harrison says while Operation Fanacht is underway in earnest, normal Garda duties are also in full force for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

He is urging people to please take care on the roads: