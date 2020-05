Ryanair's planning to cut up to 3-thousand jobs because of the "unprecedented" coronavirus pandemic.

The airline says it expects it to take at least two years to get passenger demand and pricing back to the levels seen last year.

In a statement, the airline says it expects to operate less than 1 per cent of its scheduled flying program in May and June of this year.

Its chief executive, Michael O'Leary, says a limited flight programme will begin in July: