Taoiseach says cross border policing will prevent non-essential travel

The Taoiseach has stated that cooperation between An Garda Siochana and the PSNI and not a change in the law is needed when it comes to concerns over a loophole in Covid-19 laws.

A gap in the legislation means day-trippers from Northern Ireland do not have to abide by movement restrictions here.

But speaking in the Dail Leo Varadkar says he has been reassured that the issue is being addressed by strong cooperation in policing both sides of the border.

He was answering an initial question from Donegal TD Thomas Pringle:

Responding, the Taoiseach says the PSNI are making every effort to ensure non-essential daytrippers don't get over the border in the first place: