Roadmap on easing restrictions to be published later

The Taoiseach will announce later whether any Covid-19 restrictions can be lifted from next Tuesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, and will issue advice to the government, which will then be discussed by Cabinet.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,232, after a further 43 people lost their lives, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 20,612.

There are now 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal, a rise of two on the previous figure.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, who's already indicated he's against easing restrictions, says intensive care admissions are still too high:

It's expected for the vast majority of people there will be no change to the measures in place.

However, there is political pressure on to allow older people who are cocooning to get some outdoor exercise, to re-open DIY stores and to possibly allow people to exercise further than 2km from their homes.

There's also likely to be approval of childcare in the home for healthcare workers.

The Taoiseach will also announce a three phase roadmap for the eventual easing of the lockdown.

This is expected to start in mid-May and will set out how the government hopes businesses and schools can re-open over the next few months, how the economy can be brought out of sleep, and when people can expect to be able to see loved ones outside their household.