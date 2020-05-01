Plight of beef farmers during crisis raised by Donegal TD

A Donegal TD has described the response to the crisis within the beef sector during the pandemic as insufficient on a number of levels.

Beef farmers are said to be losing up to 250 euro a head in the current climate with the entire outlet for beef through restaurants, cafes and bars now closed.

Speaking the Dail last evening, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says more measures must be put in place to help farmers

Responding, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed acknowledged that the sector has been hardest hit but insisted that but say there is some movement to address the hardship: