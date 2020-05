The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the motor industry with

According to latest figures from the SIMI, there were 1,546 new car registrations in the county between January and April in 2020, down 23% compared to the same period last year.

Nationally, new car registrations have dropped 30% for the first four months of this year and are down 96% last month compared to April 2019.