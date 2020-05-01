Major funding package for City of Derry Airport

A financial support package has been announced today to cover all operational costs of City of Derry Airport on a temporary basis.

The package will secure jobs and services at the airport and provide financial assistance to ensure critical connectivity to and from City of Derry Airport can continue during the period of pandemic.

In a statement Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Michaela Boyle said that this investment will safeguard jobs and provide temporary financial stability during the current COVID-19 response period.

It will also allow for routes, which are vital for those who need to travel, to continue to operate.

The Mayor added that the funding package was good news for Airport staff and for the wider connectivity of the North West region.

This significant investment will assist CODA in keeping the airport open and operational and allow for the essential travel of key workers and those in need of emergency travel at this time.

It will also allow for connectivity between the North West City region of Ireland and London to continue.