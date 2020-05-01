Gang jailed for stealing thousands from local antique shop

Three people have been sentenced today at Letterkenny Circuit Court in connection with a significant theft of jewellery and cash at a business premises in Letterkenny earlier this year.

A number of people are believed to have entered Mourne Antiques on Upper Main Street at around 4.30pm on Saturday January 18th.

Once inside the property, a number of the individuals distracted staff, while one woman gained entry to a back office and stole a quantity of goods.

A man and a woman were today sentenced to 2 years and 8 months imprisonment with the final 8 months suspended while another woman received a sentence of 3 years and 9 months in prison with the final 9 months suspended on the basis that she leaves the country within 4 weeks of completing her sentence.