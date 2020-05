A Donegal TD is calling on Revenue to defer today's increase in the Carbon Tax.

The move, which was announced in the budget last October, will see increased carbon tax on home-heating oil, gas, coal and briquettes.

It's expected that the cost of an average households annual gas bill will go up by around 14 euro a year.

Taking to social media, Deputy Pearse Doherty says now is simply not the time for such a hike: