Clonmany Festival cancelled ‘with great sadness’

The Clonmany Festival has been cancelled.

The weeklong event had been entering its 53rd year and usually attracts thousands of people to the Inishowen village every August.

However, following a committee meeting this week and new restrictions on social gatherings, it was decided to cancel the festival until 2021.

In a statement, the Committee said that this is a decision that would have been unthinkable only a few months ago, we understand the social & economic impact this decision will have on not just Clonmany but Inishowen and further.

