Breaking: Restrictions extended to May 18th



The Taoiseach has confirmed a two week extension of the current restrictions from May 5th.

They will be extended now until May 18th.

The government has also increased the distance in which people can exercise from 2 to 5 kilometres.

People who have been cocooning will be allowed to leave their homes from Tuesday.

There will be five stages of reopening the country which will be spaced out every three weeks but will be subject to change.

The first stage, due to begin on May 18th, will involve the likes of Garden centres, hardware stores and repair shops reopening.

Some outdoor sporting fitness activities will be allowed while it will also be possible to meet small groups outdoors.

Listen back to Leo Varadkars speech in full here: