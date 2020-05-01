Border crossings to be closely monitored over long weekends

The Justice Minister says efforts will be made to make sure people don't cross the border over the long weekend.

Minister Charlie Flanagan had a phone call last night with the North's Justice Minister, Naomi Long on the need for co-operation between the gardaí and the PSNI.

He said they both recognised the compliance with regulations on either side of the border, but said measures need to be reinforced over the two May Bank Holiday weekends - the UK's long weekend is next week.

Minister Flanagan says they both agreed to work more closely: