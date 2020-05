The biggest agricultural show in Donegal is the latest casualty in cancellations.

The Clonmany Agricultural Show, which is usually held at the beginning of August, attracts thousands of visitors from Ireland and the UK every year.

The event had been entering its 53rd year but due to the social gathering restrictions has been cancelled and will return again in 2021.

Gerard Noone Show Sheep Dog Trial Association Secretary says it's a huge blow to the organisers and wider community: