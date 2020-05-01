Appeal over Derry robbery

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following the report of a robbery in the Strand Road/Rock Road area of Derry on Wednesday.

It was reported that sometime between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, a man was approached by a male armed with an unknown weapon and ordered to hand over his phone.

The phone was handed over and the male made off on foot into a nearby building.

Enquiries were carried out and a 27 year old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of robbery.

He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them in Strand Road on 101.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.