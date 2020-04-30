League of Ireland protocols not practical

Sligo Rovers say the ‘behind closed doors’ protocols issued to clubs are not practical.

The FAI, in collaboration with the National League Executive Committee and the PFAI drafted a 40-page document regarding a possible return to play in June.

But Sligo chairman Tommy Higgins says what’s being asked of clubs is cost prohibitive and impractical.

Sligo were among the first clubs to temporarily lay off staff when football shut down across the country.

Shamrock Rovers, whose staff took 25 per cent cuts, have backed the document.

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan said in recent weeks that it is not feasible for clubs to play behind closed doors and a return to winter football could be the better solution.