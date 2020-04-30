Inch Levels included in EU programme to enhance walking trails

Donegal County Council says a new European programme to link strategic walking trails with the towns and villages around them has the potential to make a major difference in South Inishowen.

The "Trail Gazers" programme is being led by the council in Donegal, and also includes partners from Sligo, Wales, France, Spain, and Portugal.

The programme is geared towards benefitting local economies in a way that doesn't compromise the environment.

The Inch Levels Walk is the Donegal trail involved in the initiative, Project manager Loretta McNicholas says there is scope for real local benefits..................

Statement in full -

Progress made on ‘planning for the recovery of small

rural communities’ through the new European Trail

Gazers Project.

Recently, partners from across the Atlantic Area met online to continue planning and making

progress on the new Atlantic Area Trail Gazers Project, for which Donegal County Council are

lead partners.

This project was set up to stimulate rural communities by linking strategic walking and

recreational infrastructure in areas of rich natural, built and cultural heritage with the

surrounding towns and villages. By working with key business, tourism and community

stakeholders the project sets out to develop tailored marketing material and reach new niche

markets; pilot bespoke Business to Customer initiatives based on key learning insights from trail

visitors and sound business acumen; nurture community led plans for the long term sustainable

future of each trail site and surrounding catchment areas. The overall ambition of this project

is to enhance visits to walks and recreational trails in the region and also provide incentives for

these visitors to further explore, experience and enjoy all that the surrounding towns and

villages have to offer.

It is likely that COVID-19 will have an impact on the vitality of small rural communities;

therefore maximising the return from strategic investments in tourism, walks and recreational

infrastructure is key to planning the recovery of such rural communities across the Atlantic

Area.

This project is learning from experts in the field who have years of experience in working on

trail development and knowledge of what works and what doesn’t in targeting niche walking

and environmental tourists and ensuring that rural communities and infrastructure can grow

sustainably to accommodate increases in visits without damaging the natural assets that

visitors come to see. These partners have selected a wide variety of trails to test best practice

methods in installing sensors and counters, in capturing and predicting footfall patterns to

future proof trail maintenance and service plans; in surveying trail users to identify factors that

would enhance their experience; in working with local business in developing Business to

Customer initiatives to enhance return from visitors; in capturing digital imagery to showcase

each site to new audiences; in developing community trail plans that are focused on niche

experiences etc.

The 8 trails selected to test this project are in 'Chemin De Mémoires', in Bretagne, France; ‘Via

Verde del Plazola' in Navarra, Spain; 'La Caldera de Taburiente’ on the Canary Island of Las

Palma; the 'Seven Hanging Valleys' in the Algarve, Portugal; 'Sacred Mountain' in Viana do

Castelo, Northern Portugal; the ‘Taff Trail’ in West Wales and the Valleys; the

‘Knocknarea/Killaspugbrone loop ‘ in Sligo and 'Inch Levels’ in Donegal. In addition Glasgow

Caledonian University and Ulster University are providing important guidance on innovative

technology and data capture solutions for each site.

Community input is vital to this project and to this end the partnership would like to ensure

that key sectors in the rural community are represented on the ‘Project Advisory Groups’ in

each of the regions. These groups will guide the development of a ‘shared vision’ for each trail

site that is based on evidence and data capture through the project and provide a range of

shovel ready, community supported projects through practical trail plans that will ensure

sustainable rural futures. The new Trail Gazers Website will be available this May and will

allow any interested citizen to join an online community devoted to walks and trails in the

Atlantic Area.

The partnership will work tirelessly over the next number of weeks to ensure that all necessary

arrangements are in place that once the restrictions are lifted this important work can

continue.

Trail Gazers project is co-financed by the Interreg Atlantic Area Programme through the

European Regional Development Fund.