Further warnings over scam text messages & emails

Gardai in Donegal say they have received numerous reports in recent days of scam text messages and emails purporting to be from Bank of Ireland or PayPal doing the rounds.

This is the latest in a string of recent scams targeting people in the county.

On this occasion the messages claim there has been suspicious activity on the account and certification is required.

The victim is also prompted to follow a link contained in the message.

Gardai once again, are warning people to never click such a link, never provide personal or financial details, to delete the message and if in doubt contact Bank of Ireland or PayPal directly.

Those who have fallen victim to a scam are urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny, Milford, Buncrana or Ballyshannon.