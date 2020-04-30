Focus ‘zooms in’ on online Councils meeting proposals

There are calls for full Donegal County Council monthly and municipal district meetings to be held online.

However question marks remain over the legality of using social media platforms for such meetings with such proposals yet to be clarified on legal grounds.

Cllr Michael McBride has written to both the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Nicholas Crossan and the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr John O'Donnell, urging them to explore the move further.

He says that he has been part of other online meetings which have worked very well: