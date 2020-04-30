Earagail Arts Festival to go ahead in online format

While the 32nd festival will not take place in its traditional, physical form, Earagail Arts Festival will still be a highlight to look forward to.

Donegal’s premier summer festival will be brought to you via 18 digital events over the 18 days of the annual event’s original dates of 9th to 26th July 2020.

In addition to this digital programme of new online and previously unseen archive performances, competitions and interactive creative works through our online channels, festival organisers are working with partners and artists on a host of new artist development and audience engagement initiatives, to ensure Earagail Arts is still able to connect artists, audiences and the community in Donegal to the rest of the world.

Mr Paul Brown, CEO & Artistic Director, said the decision to go digital for 2020 was made this week following current public health guidelines and after considerable deliberation and consultation with artists, funders and stakeholders, festival management.

The festival director said patrons who have booked for the Home with The Henry Girls and Seachtain leis Na Mooneys residencies, will be contacted individually regarding their bookings.

Earagail Arts Festival is proudly supported by Arts Council of Ireland, Donegal County Council and Wild Atlantic Way. Visit www.eaf.ie for updates