Council part of nationwide clampdown on illegal dumping

Donegal County Council funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, has joined forces to highlight and address the reports of increases in illegal dumping, since the introduction of Covid-19 related restrictions just over six weeks ago.

City and county councils across the country have recorded in increase, as high as 40% in some areas, in the number of calls reporting illegal dumpsites during March 2020 when compared to the same time last year.

Complainants are reporting a number of illegal dumpsites being discovered in streets and byroads, hills and bogs, at public amenities and in private housing estates across the country.

In response, DCCAE has ring-fenced €1 million of the 2020 National Anti-Dumping Initiative allocation for measures that will stop this activity and catch the perpetrators.

Persons who are found to be responsible for, or involved in, the unauthorised disposal of waste are liable to a maximum fine of €5,000 on summary conviction and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months, and to a maximum fine of €15 million on conviction on indictment and/or imprisonment for up to 10 years.