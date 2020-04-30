Council issue over €80k in emergency funding to local groups

Donegal County Council has issued more than 80,000 euro in Covid-19 Emergency funding.
The money was allocated to various charities, community and sporting groups across the county.
Below is list of those who received the funding:
Donegal MD
Ballyshannon Regeneration Goup (Chef Aid) €1,000.00
Donegal Family Resource Centre €1,000.00
Waterbus & Business Community Food Initiative €1,000.00
Foróige Integrated Youth Project €500.00
Drimarone Development CLG €900.00
Donegal Community Chamber Centre €1,000.00
Dunkineely Community €970.00
CLG Naomh Columba Glencolmcille €1,000.00
Lár Chomhairle Paróiste Ghleann Cholm Cille €500.00
Cosite Forbatha na Carriage €1,000.00
Kilcar Community Support €950.00
Tir Boghaine Teo €700.00
Covid Community Response SW (Killybegs RG) €1,000.00
Killybegs GAA €1,000.00
Foroige Killybegs €500.00
The Forge FRC €1,000.00
Pettigo GAA €800.00
St Vincent de Paul - Frosses €1,000.00
€15,820.00
Glenties MD
Naomh Muire GAA Lower Rosses €1,000.00
Coiste Forbartha & Fostaiochta Arainn Mhoir €500.00
Comharchumann Oilean Arainn Mhor CTR €725.00
Arranmore Welfare Committee €500.00
Ardara Sheltered Housing €750.00
Ardara GAA €1,000.00
Creeslough Community Day Centre €985.00
CDP na Rossan €1,500.00
Pobal Eascarragh CTR €1,000.00
Cloghaneely GAA €1,000.00
LAN CTR €500.00
Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh CTR €1,000.00
Glenties Day Care Centre €1,000.00
St Vincent de Paul Glenties €1,000.00
Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo €1,000.00
CLG Ghaoth Dobhair €935.00
Na Rossa Home Delivery €1,000.00
Comharchuman Toraigh €1,000.00
€16,895.00
Inishowen MD
The Exchange CLG €1,000.00
Buncrana GAA €1,000.00
Illies Community Group €800.00
Foróige Integrated Youth Project (Dgl East) € 500.00
CLG Bert €1,000.00
Lifeline (Inishowen) €1,000.00
Spraoi agus Sport €2,000.00
Carrowmenagh Community Centre €1,000.00
Carndonagh GAA €1,000.00
Greencastle Community Centre €600.00
Moville & District FRC €1,000.00
Moville GAA €600.00
Irish Red Cross - Muff Branch €1,000.00
CLG Naomh Padraig Uise Chaoin €1,000.00
Project Orange, Newtowncunningham €500.00
Drop Inn Centre €500.00
Ballyliffin Communitty €1,000.00
Clonmany Together €1,000.00
Clonmany Community Centre €1,000.00
€17,500.00
Letterkenny MD
Mevagh Day Centre, Carrigart €1,000.00
St Vincent de Paul Carrigart/Downings €1,000.00
Pixalili €500.00
Downings GAA €250.00
Cairde le Cheile €580.00
Letterkenny CDP €1,000.00
Irish Wheelchair Association €900.00
Blood Banks North West €350.00
Cara House €1,000.00
Foróige Integrated Youth Project €500.00
Letterkenny Youth & Family Service €1,000.00
Letterkenny Gaels €1,000.00
St Eunans GAA €1,000.00
Doorway Project €519.00
Raphoe & District LOL €500.00
Milford and District Resource Centre €1,000.00
Milford GAA Club €1,000.00
Rathmullan Celtic €500.00
CLG an Termainn €1,000.00
Kilmacrennan Community Development €1,000.00
€15,599.00
Stranorlar MD
Robert Emmets (Meals on Wheels Castlefin) €1,500.00
Gleann Fhinne CTR €1,500.00
Frontline Faceshields (Signworx) €900.00
CAKE (Chef Aid Killygordan & Ballybofey) €2,000.00
Red Hughs GFC €1,000.00
Naomh Padraig Lifford GAA Club €900.00
Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre €960.00
Raphoe Tidy Towns €1,000.00
Raphoe Family Resource Centre €930.00
St Johnston & Carrigans Resource Group €1,300.00
St Vincent de Paul Stranorlar €1,000.00
BASSIC (for Chef Aid) €2,000.00
€14,990.00