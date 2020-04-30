Council issue over €80k in emergency funding to local groups

Donegal County Council has issued more than 80,000 euro in Covid-19 Emergency funding.

The money was allocated to various charities, community and sporting groups across the county.

Below is list of those who received the funding:

Donegal MD

Ballyshannon Regeneration Goup (Chef Aid) €1,000.00

Donegal Family Resource Centre €1,000.00

Waterbus & Business Community Food Initiative €1,000.00

Foróige Integrated Youth Project €500.00

Drimarone Development CLG €900.00

Donegal Community Chamber Centre €1,000.00

Dunkineely Community €970.00

CLG Naomh Columba Glencolmcille €1,000.00

Lár Chomhairle Paróiste Ghleann Cholm Cille €500.00

Cosite Forbatha na Carriage €1,000.00

Kilcar Community Support €950.00

Tir Boghaine Teo €700.00

Covid Community Response SW (Killybegs RG) €1,000.00

Killybegs GAA €1,000.00

Foroige Killybegs €500.00

The Forge FRC €1,000.00

Pettigo GAA €800.00

St Vincent de Paul - Frosses €1,000.00

€15,820.00

Glenties MD

Naomh Muire GAA Lower Rosses €1,000.00

Coiste Forbartha & Fostaiochta Arainn Mhoir €500.00

Comharchumann Oilean Arainn Mhor CTR €725.00

Arranmore Welfare Committee €500.00

Ardara Sheltered Housing €750.00

Ardara GAA €1,000.00

Creeslough Community Day Centre €985.00

CDP na Rossan €1,500.00

Pobal Eascarragh CTR €1,000.00

Cloghaneely GAA €1,000.00

LAN CTR €500.00

Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh CTR €1,000.00

Glenties Day Care Centre €1,000.00

St Vincent de Paul Glenties €1,000.00

Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo €1,000.00

CLG Ghaoth Dobhair €935.00

Na Rossa Home Delivery €1,000.00

Comharchuman Toraigh €1,000.00

€16,895.00

Inishowen MD

The Exchange CLG €1,000.00

Buncrana GAA €1,000.00

Illies Community Group €800.00

Foróige Integrated Youth Project (Dgl East) € 500.00

CLG Bert €1,000.00

Lifeline (Inishowen) €1,000.00

Spraoi agus Sport €2,000.00

Carrowmenagh Community Centre €1,000.00

Carndonagh GAA €1,000.00

Greencastle Community Centre €600.00

Moville & District FRC €1,000.00

Moville GAA €600.00

Irish Red Cross - Muff Branch €1,000.00

CLG Naomh Padraig Uise Chaoin €1,000.00

Project Orange, Newtowncunningham €500.00

Drop Inn Centre €500.00

Ballyliffin Communitty €1,000.00

Clonmany Together €1,000.00

Clonmany Community Centre €1,000.00

€17,500.00

Letterkenny MD

Mevagh Day Centre, Carrigart €1,000.00

St Vincent de Paul Carrigart/Downings €1,000.00

Pixalili €500.00

Downings GAA €250.00

Cairde le Cheile €580.00

Letterkenny CDP €1,000.00

Irish Wheelchair Association €900.00

Blood Banks North West €350.00

Cara House €1,000.00

Foróige Integrated Youth Project €500.00

Letterkenny Youth & Family Service €1,000.00

Letterkenny Gaels €1,000.00

St Eunans GAA €1,000.00

Doorway Project €519.00

Raphoe & District LOL €500.00

Milford and District Resource Centre €1,000.00

Milford GAA Club €1,000.00

Rathmullan Celtic €500.00

CLG an Termainn €1,000.00

Kilmacrennan Community Development €1,000.00

€15,599.00

Stranorlar MD

Robert Emmets (Meals on Wheels Castlefin) €1,500.00

Gleann Fhinne CTR €1,500.00

Frontline Faceshields (Signworx) €900.00

CAKE (Chef Aid Killygordan & Ballybofey) €2,000.00

Red Hughs GFC €1,000.00

Naomh Padraig Lifford GAA Club €900.00

Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre €960.00

Raphoe Tidy Towns €1,000.00

Raphoe Family Resource Centre €930.00

St Johnston & Carrigans Resource Group €1,300.00

St Vincent de Paul Stranorlar €1,000.00

BASSIC (for Chef Aid) €2,000.00

€14,990.00