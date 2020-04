There are now 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal, a rise of two on the previous figure.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has said the lockdown must continue in order to defeat the Coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil the government will unveil a roadmap for the easing of restrictions tomorrow.

Five areas including testing and the risk to the vulnerable will be the basis for a decision on easing lockdown measures.