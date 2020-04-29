Wind Energy now Ireland’s primary electricity source – IWEA

Wind energy became Ireland’s number one source of electricity for a full quarter for the first time during the first three months of 2020.

Figures released this week by the SEAI showed wind energy provided 43.8% up to the end of March, followed by natural gas, which provided 41.8%.

Justin Moran of the Irish Wind Energy Association, says last year saw a third of Irish electricity demand met by wind, and this year is set to break that record.

He says one of the biggest challenges facing the industry is to improve communication with local communities......