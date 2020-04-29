“We must get this right” – Taoiseach on easing restrictions

Leo Varadkar will announce details of a phased exit plan in the next few days but is warning figures show we're not ready yet for the easing of restrictions.

It's believed the over 70s could be allowed out to exercise in the early phases of reopening and pubs will only open in the later stages.

The Taoiseach says he knows people are getting more and more frustrated.......

The Business Minister says there's only a "finite amount of resources" when it comes to support packages for firms affected by Covid 19.

There's reports restaurants and cafes may be able to reopen in the summer on a limited basis.

The Restaurants Association says that can only happen if they get a bailout from the government.

Minister Heather Humphreys says they're trying to strike a balance when it comes to helping businesses.......