Research project to examine Friel’s links with “The Laurels”

A research project is being launched to examine the historical context of the County Donegal home which Donegal County Council's Culture Division is seeking people to carry out research on "The Laurels" in Glenties, which provided the inspiration for much of Brian Friel's work.

Friel was born in Omagh, and grew up in Derry, but 'The Laurels' was the home of his mother Christina McLoone’s family, and they visited there frequently.

Donegal County Council's Heritage Officer is Joe Gallagher.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show, he said it's an important piece of research.............

