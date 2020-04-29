NI Executive should consider recommending cloth masks – SDLP

The SDLP wants health authorities in the North to consider advising the public to cover their faces when they're out and about.

The party says the Scottish government's "decisive intervention" on the use of masks will help prevent transmission where people slip up with social distancing.

In the Republic, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said the same measure's under consideration - but supplies of masks for healthcare workers need to be protected.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says encouraging voluntary use of cloth masks could help..........