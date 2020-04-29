McHugh confirms all Junior Cert students will receive a certificate

All third year students are to be awarded a certificate for the completion of the Junior Cycle by the Department of Education.

Schools will be given autonomy to assess students, and they'll receive a written school report on their achievements in each subject.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says the decision gives students and their families more clarity and certainty.

It'll be up to each school to decide if any further assessments - like a project or essay - are needed.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says those decisions can be taken at local level......