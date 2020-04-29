Gardai urge people to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to not take to the road unless their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition.

It's after Gardai conducting a COVID-19 checkpoint in Letterkenny came across a car with an extremely bald tyre.

Drivers are urged to check tyres regularly, particularly when the tread depth reaches 3mm as Gardai say the more worn the tyre the less grip they will have on the road.

The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.

With wet weather forecast today and over the coming days, drivers are advised that roads may become slippery.