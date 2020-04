All Ireland winner with Donegal Eamon McGee says he was never drug tested during his inter-county career.

It comes after Carlow footballer Ray Walker accepted a four year ban for testing positive for a banned substance but he says accepting the ban wasn't an admission of intentional wrongdoing.

McGee says he always relied on advice from medical and support staff when it came to taking supplements.

The Gaoth Dobhair man has been talking with the Off The Ball team on the drug issue in sport...