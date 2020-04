Nearly 5,500 children have been waiting at least six months to see a psychologist in the community.

According to the HSE's latest figures, almost 3,200 kids have been waiting over a year.

There's a big variation in waiting lists across the country - with Donegal, North Dublin and Galway among the worst affected areas.

Mark Smyth, the president of the Psychological Society of Ireland, says staff shortages are a big part of the problem..........