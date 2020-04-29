2020 Bealtaine Festival cancelled in Donegal

The 2020 Bealtaine Festival, which celebrates arts and creativity as we age, has been cancelled.

In a statement, Donegal County Council's Cultural Division says it was deemed too risky for all participants, audiences and artists to continue planning the 2020 Bealtaine Festival.

The council says it will return in 2021 with renewed energy, and a bigger and brighter Bealtaine Festival.

**************

Council statement in full -

Bealtaine Friends and Family

It is with great regret that Donegal County Council’s Culture Division announces the cancellation of the 2020 Bealtaine Festival which celebrates arts and creativity as we age.

As the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic is still evolving and keeping in line with government recommendations, we deemed it too risky for all participants, audiences and artists to continue planning the 2020 Bealtaine Festival.

We had put together a fantastic programme of Cultural activities which would have taken place all over County Donegal. We would like to thank all our valued artists, performers and partners for their work. We will return in 2021 with renewed energy and good health with a bigger and brighter Bealtaine Festival.

Meanwhile stay safe and keep an eye out for updates on other upcoming events you can get involved in over the coming weeks and months on our Facebook page Donegal County Library. Alternatively check out www.bealtaine.ie for arts and creativity events listings

See you all in 2021 and remember keep safe, keep distancing.

Donegal County Council Culture Division