Sliabh Liag Distillery making hand sanitiser

Donegal's Sliabh Liag Distillery has temporarily scaled back production of its spirits to make hand sanitiser.

The company has received clearance from Revenue to make the switch, and has pledged to donate the first 1,000 litres the produce to Donegal's essential services.

The company has been working with Algaran Teoranta in Glencolmcille, and says its sanitiser contains 70% alcohol, enriched with local seaweeds to make it kinder to the skin.

Managing Director James Doherty says it's a move that makes sense.............