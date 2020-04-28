Operation Fannacht underway until Monday night

A major Garda operation to prevent the spread of Covid-19 over the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend is formally underway.

Operation Fanacht, which was first implemented at Easter, will see thousands of checkpoints and patrols carried out by Gardaí through to midnight on Bank Holiday Monday. Commissioner Drew Harris says it will be the biggest ever mobilisation in the history of the force.

Brendan O'Connor, Donegal's Garda Representative Association spokesperson says people have generally been very compliant with the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations..........