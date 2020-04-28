No-one expects an influx of cross border visitors – MacLochlainn

A Donegal TD says no-one believes that there will be droves of people crossing the border in the coming days because of an anomaly in Covid-19 regulations, but says it's still important that the regulations are changed.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the vast majority of people on both sides of the border are acting responsibly...........

Meanwhile, the Garda Representative Assocation's Donegal spokesperson says he doesn't believe cross border traffic will be a significant problem in the coming days.

Thousands of Garda checkpoints and patrols will be in place over the coming days in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It's a continuation of Easter's Operation Fanacht and is aimed at enforcing the current travel restrictions.

The GRA's Brendan O'Connor agrees that most people are acting responsibly..........