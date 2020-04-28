McGowan says ABP must help council in flood work planning

A Donegal Councillor fears changing habitat rules and constant demands for clarification may delay major flood prevention works in the future.

Earlier this month, a proposal to dredge the River Finn was rejected by An Bord Pleanala, following an intensive consultation and application process.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says that was a relatively small project, with some much bigger projects coming down the track.

He wants An Bord Pleanala to work with the council to speed up the planning and permission process.

If that doesn't happen, he says, future projects could experience major delays.........