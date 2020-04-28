League of Ireland clubs could miss out on UEFA money

The FAI will not be receiving 4.3 million euro that will be distributed by UEFA to member associations during the pandemic as the old regime continues to cast a long shadow over the association.

236.5 million euro is being made available without conditions to cover essential costs.

The money comes from UEFA's 'Hat Trick' programme, but the FAI were already advanced the funds from this programme earlier than usual, that was back in 2018 when John Delaney was still CEO.

UEFA also assisted the FAI when they received an emergency restructuring of their finances back in January.

What will the consequences now be for the League of Ireland with the likes of Finn Harps, Derry City and other clubs up and down the country struggling to cope.

St Pats, Cork City and Sligo Rovers had to temporarily lay off their staff.

Most managers and directors had said that playing games behind closed doors to see out the season isn't "feasible for clubs" while Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan feels a return to winter football could be the solution.