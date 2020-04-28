Intercultural Platform concerned for asylum seekers in Donegal

The Donegal Intercultural Platform says more needs to be done to protect asylum seekers from Covid-19, and in particular, it is expressing concern for the welfare of people living in the Emergency Temporary Accommodation Centre in Fanad.

The group has written a letter calling on agencies in the county and the state to make immediate provision for adequate isolation accommodation for people living in the Emergency Temporary Accommodation Centre in the Fanad area.

There have been recent reports of cases of COVID 19 in Direct Provision settings elsewhere in Ireland

and the group fears the consequences should this happen here.

The group says it has significant concern with regard to the asylum seekers and staff living and working in the North Donegal facility.

Currently, they say there are 17 adults and 8 children living in cramped Bed and Breakfast accommodation unsuitable to appropriately abide by the HSE guidelines for remaining safe during this crisis.

Residents are in shared rooms, multiple rooms share toilet facilities, and there are two small common areas with televisions for 25 people.

While hot water and soap is constantly available, the group says there is no access to hand sanitiser.

The Intercultural Platform says since the closing of tourist-related accommodation in the county, the possibility of dispersing a number of individuals and/or families from this facility to other more suitable local accommodation in Donegal seems eminently possible and prudent.