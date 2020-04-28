Expect more positive cases as testing criteria broaden – Holohan

The criteria for Covid-19 testing are being broadened from this morning, to include more suspected cases of the virus.

Now those with either a fever, a recent cough, or shortness of breath can look for a test.

A further 18 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,102, while there are now 19,648 confirmed cases. There are 452 conformed cases in Donegal, up six on Sunday's figure.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says there'll be an increase in cases this week, with the testing changes............