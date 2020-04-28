59 new deaths from Covid-19

A further 59 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, bringing the death toll to 1159.

299 new cases have also been confirmed, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 19,877.

Meanwhile, a leading expert believes the country should not lift restrictions until there are zero deaths from Covid 19 and no new cases.

It comes after New Zealand began to lift some of it's tough lockdown measures.

The country has effectively stopped community transmission, according to the country's Prime Minister.

Professor Sam Mc Conkey from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland says Ireland should follow new Zealand's example................