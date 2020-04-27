Lifford Hospital group “shocked” by planning notice

The Chairperson of the Friends of Lifford Hospital says there was a widespread understanding in Lifford that a council owned site off Gallows Lane was earmarked for the development of a new Commnity Nursing Unit.

John Quinn was speaking after the Donegal News reported today that the siter was now being earmarked for accomodation by Donegal County Council, with a site notice posted outlining plans to develop 28 units in a mixed housing development.

John Quinn says the hospital group was shocked to hear of the notice............